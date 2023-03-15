Avilla community steps in to help after family loses home and pets in fire

By Taylor Williams
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVILLA, Ind. (WPTA) - A fire in Noble County has devastated a family that is mourning the loss of their home and two dogs.

Jamie Luh and her two sons were at an appointment when they got a call Luh says she first thought was a joke. But when she arrived home to Monday afternoon, she saw the call from neighbors was true.

“I just couldn’t breathe,” Jamie Luh said. “To see the fire, to see the flames and know they were inside, heart breaking.”

Inside the family’s two dogs, 3-year-old Grizzly and 3-month-old Bailey.

(WPTA Staff)

“I knew they were already gone,” Luh said. “I was just hoping they would come running out. I was hoping there would be something left...some kind of a miracle.”

Luh says she’s devastated, but the concern of neighbors and their kindness after the fire is getting her through.

“Everybody that has reached out there’s no words,” Luh said. “There is no words to tell people how you feel when you lose everything and yet feel so surrounded and loved by people you don’t even know. They are there or have been there or just want to help. It’s amazing and I can’t thank them enough.”

The home was completely destroyed. Neighbors and friends are collecting items to help the Luh family.

Luh says she is currently looking for a place to rent while the family rebuilds.

“The thought of leaving this spot,” Luh said. “No I can’t. I want to be right back here.”

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office is looking into the cause of the fire.

