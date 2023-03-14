Willie Nelson to perform in Fort Wayne in May

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Willie Nelson fans, get your wallets and vibes ready because he’s making a return to the Summit City this spring.

The country music icon is set to return to perform as “Willie Nelson & Family” at the Foellinger Theater.

With a career spanning decades, 89-year-old Nelson has earned numerous music awards and also is a published author, actor, and activist, according to the Fort Wayne Parks website.

Nelson is set to perform on Thursday, May 25, at 8 p.m. at the Foellinger Theater. Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m., and the pre-sale begins, Wednesday, March 15 at 10 a.m.

For more information about seating and ticket prices, visit the Ticketmaster website.

