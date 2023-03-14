Willie Nelson to perform in Fort Wayne in May

(Credit: Bob Jagendorf / CC BY 2.0)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Willie Nelson fans, get your wallets and vibes ready because he’s making a return to the Summit City this spring.

The country music icon is set to return to perform as “Willie Nelson & Family” at the Foellinger Theater.

With a career spanning decades, 89-year-old Nelson has earned numerous music awards and also is a published author, actor, and activist, according to the Fort Wayne Parks website.

Nelson is set to perform on Thursday, May 25, at 8 p.m. at the Foellinger Theater. Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m., and the pre-sale begins, Wednesday, March 15 at 10 a.m.

For more information about seating and ticket prices, visit the Ticketmaster website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Neighbors upset about proposed restaurant, party boat project

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
A restaurant with outdoor seating and an area for party boats to dock at may sound like fun to some. But, for some neighbors in the area, it sounds like a nightmare.

Community

Pi has an amusing footnote in Indiana history

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Purdue University mathematics professor Clarence Waldo was only at the Indiana Statehouse to lobby for the school during budget talks in February of 1897.

Community

Country Heritage Winery teases opening of distillery

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with one of the area’s most popular wineries have announced a new beverage-based business venture.

Community

First falcon egg of the season spotted atop downtown I&M building

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The peregrine falcon who calls Fort Wayne’s tallest building home has laid her first egg of the season—a classic sign of spring in the Summit City.

Latest News

Remembering Master Trooper Bailey

Visitation held Friday for Master Trooper Bailey

Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Friday, the visitation for Master Trooper James Bailey took place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the County Line Church of God in Auburn.

News

Construction begins on Pontiac Street Market

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Thursday afternoon, Mayor Tom Henry led a celebration ceremony marking the beginning of construction on the Pontiac Street Market.

Community

City of Fort Wayne unveils plan to prevent, end homelessness

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST
|
By Evan Harris and WPTA Staff
The City of Fort Wayne revealed Wednesday a strategic plan to prevent and end homelessness in the Summit City.

News

Fort Wayne man plays big role in creating new movie starring Tom Hanks

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Most people will never work on a Hollywood film. But Kelly Lynch was ready when that opportunity came rolling in.

Community

Fort Wayne TinCaps need your help for Celebration of Women in Sports night

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST
|
By Kevin Pearson
The Fort Wayne TinCaps need your help in the celebration of former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) team, the Fort Wayne Daisies.

Community

Bert Kreischer, Tiffany Haddish among summer lineup for comedy fest at Parkview Field

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST
|
By Evan Harris
Back by popular demand, Bert Kreischer announced Wednesday he will be returning to the Summit City for the second annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival.