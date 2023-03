FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Entering his fourth season as head coach of Wayne basketball (21-4), former Northrop assistant Byron Pickens is making history with the Generals, leading his squad to its first semi-state appearance, since 1981.

The SAC champions will play Kokomo (22-4) at Michigan City H.S. this Saturday at 11 a.m. EDT.

