Tell Julian: A Visit to Gnometown Brewing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s all about burgers, brew and you at Gnometown Brewing Co.

Owner James Khan says they’re thrilled to be on The Landing in Downtown Fort Wayne. He says Gnometown Brewing is a great place to hang with friends and have a delicious meal.

“It’s gourmet burgers and sandwiches and really good, feel good food, to go with our amazing compliment of beers,” said Khan.

Gnometown Brewing has a full production brewery in the back of the building and head brewer Edward Pittman says you’re bound to find something you like with all of the options they offer.

“We offer a wide variety. Pretty much the entire gambit of beer styles,” said Pittman.

In addition to good beer, the burgers certainly catch your eye!

With names like “Chef Curry” and “Like Buttah” on the menu, it’s a fun, delicious experience from start to finish.

To learn more about Gnometown Brewing, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.