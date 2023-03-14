State of the Third District Congressional race following Wendy Davis announcement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Tuesday we are looking at the congressional race overall for the Third District Congressional seat in Indiana.

We talked with Niki Kelly with the Indiana Capital Chronicle. She says this race just got interesting.

Online filings show Chandler Like and Michael Felker have also filed to run for the Republican nomination but she says Zay and Davis have much more recognition. She expects the Republican candidates to take a similar approach to Banks, considering his past election wins by a big margin.

“Obviously, Congressman Banks gets a lot of attention. He sort of throws a lot of fireballs out there. On Twitter, in the interviews. So they see that as something that apparently third-district voters might like. Some would prefer a little bit more of a, not moderate in view, but moderate in tone person. So we will see which one tactic works. Right now the Democrats are just watching the Republicans.”

Where are the Democrats in the mix? Kelly says the way the district is crafted, it’s incredibly hard for any democrat to get momentum.

We talked with Democratic Party Chair in Allen County. He says a couple of people have expressed interest in running on the Democratic side and he expects an announcement soon.

