Rapper Ludacris to perform in Fort Wayne in July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne, get ready to shout your “Area Codes,” because Ludacris is performing in the 260.

The platinum-recording artist and star of Fast and Furious Ludacris will be performing at Headwaters Park along with rappers Juvenile and Chingy on Friday, July 28.

Some of Ludacris’ best-known songs include “How Low,” “My Chick Bad,” and “Money Maker.”

Tickets for the show will be sold through Eventbrite starting at 10 a.m. on March 17.

A few more special guests will be joining the concert.

For more information on how to get tickets, as well as ticket prices, visit the Eventbrite website.

