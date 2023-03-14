Rapper Ludacris to perform in Fort Wayne in July

(WKYT)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne, get ready to shout your “Area Codes,” because Ludacris is performing in the 260.

The platinum-recording artist and star of Fast and Furious Ludacris will be performing at Headwaters Park along with rappers Juvenile and Chingy on Friday, July 28.

Some of Ludacris’ best-known songs include “How Low,” “My Chick Bad,” and “Money Maker.”

Tickets for the show will be sold through Eventbrite starting at 10 a.m. on March 17.

A few more special guests will be joining the concert.

For more information on how to get tickets, as well as ticket prices, visit the Eventbrite website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

All In Allen Plan adopted by surrounding communities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The All In Allen Comprehensive Plan that was adopted by Fort Wayne in December 2022 has been adopted by the communities of Woodburn, Huntertown, Grabill, and Monroeville.

Community

Woodlan to hold ‘March for Mental Health’ Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Students and families at Woodlan Jr./Sr. High School in Woodburn are planning to ‘March for Mental Health’ this Friday.

Community

Willie Nelson to perform in Fort Wayne in May

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Willie Nelson fans, get your wallets ready because he’s making a return to the Summit City this spring.

Community

Neighbors upset about proposed restaurant, party boat project

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
A restaurant with outdoor seating and an area for party boats to dock at may sound like fun to some. But, for some neighbors in the area, it sounds like a nightmare.

Latest News

Community

Pi has an amusing footnote in Indiana history

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Purdue University mathematics professor Clarence Waldo was only at the Indiana Statehouse to lobby for the school during budget talks in February of 1897.

Community

Country Heritage Winery teases opening of distillery

Updated: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with one of the area’s most popular wineries have announced a new beverage-based business venture.

Community

First falcon egg of the season spotted atop downtown I&M building

Updated: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The peregrine falcon who calls Fort Wayne’s tallest building home has laid her first egg of the season—a classic sign of spring in the Summit City.

Remembering Master Trooper Bailey

Visitation held Friday for Master Trooper Bailey

Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Friday, the visitation for Master Trooper James Bailey took place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the County Line Church of God in Auburn.

News

Construction begins on Pontiac Street Market

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Thursday afternoon, Mayor Tom Henry led a celebration ceremony marking the beginning of construction on the Pontiac Street Market.

Community

City of Fort Wayne unveils plan to prevent, end homelessness

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST
|
By Evan Harris and WPTA Staff
The City of Fort Wayne revealed Wednesday a strategic plan to prevent and end homelessness in the Summit City.