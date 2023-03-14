No serious injuries reported after driver flips car in DeKalb Co.

An 18-year-old from Waterloo escaped without serious injuries after police say he flipped his...
An 18-year-old from Waterloo escaped without serious injuries after police say he flipped his car over while speeding Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - An 18-year-old from Waterloo escaped without serious injuries after police say he flipped his car over while speeding Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 11:25 a.m. along C.R. 28. They say an 18-year-old from Waterloo was heading westbound on C.R. 28 when he quickly approached the “S” curve near C.R. 00W while speeding.

Police say he drove off the roadway at the first curve, causing his car to flip over and come to a rest on its roof along C.R. 00W.

Luckily, the teen was not injured. Police say he was taken to an area hospital following complaints of back and chest pain.

