Meet the 2 candidates who’ve declared their candidacy for the Third District seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 2024 race for the Third District Congressional seat is heating up as former Allen County Judge Wendy Davis announces her campaign.

Earlier this month, State Senator Andy Zay announced his candidacy for the seat too, which is currently occupied by Rep. Jim Banks.

Davis spent 12 years as a judge and is entering the world of politics. During her announcement, she focused heavily on the fentanyl crisis.

“Doing my homework on the border issues,” Davis said. “That fentanyl is coming through the border, 100%. It’s made in China, coming through the border.”

Davis says she also wants to “bring back the strong America I grew up in.”

“I think most of the minority and different sectors of northeast Indiana and the state will tell you that I’m at the forefront of continuing the mission and that we are not discriminatory,” Davis said. “However, I don’t think school is the place to be teaching pronouns to our kids.”

As for Zay, he says he’s hopeful to bring his experience into this potential new role.

“What I bring to the table is my seven years of constituent service and strong conservative ‘faith, family and freedom background,’” Zay said.

Zay says he wants to stand up for parental values, take on the opioid crisis and work on healthcare costs. He believes his approach will be different than it is in the state senate.

“It’s going to take more of a Pitbull analogy to go out there and latch onto these fiscal issues and other issues and to bring these Hoosier values,” Zay said.

Both candidates say they hope to continue in the same direction of Rep. Banks.

Banks is running for senate to replace Sen. Mike Braun, who’s running for governor.

