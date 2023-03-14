Auburn ice cream shop raises thousands in honor of Master Trooper Bailey

The owners of Auburn Dairy Freeze say in a Facebook post they will donate all net profits from...
The owners of Auburn Dairy Freeze say in a Facebook post they will donate all net profits from Monday, March 6, to the James R. Bailey Memorial Fund.(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - The ice cream shop, Auburn Dairy Freeze, took their act of human kindness to another level.

Following the death of Master Trooper James R. Bailey, who was killed on March 3 while trying to stop a suspect in a police pursuit, the shop decided to hold a fundraiser in his honor.

As part of their promotion, Auburn Dairy Freeze said on their Facebook page that 100% of their net profits would be donated to the James R. Bailey Memorial Fund that was set up by the Indiana State Police.

On Monday, the ice cream shop announced on social media they raised almost $10,000 to donate to the fund. They also say they never imagined such support the entirety of last week, and asks the public to “continue to pray for the Baileys.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Rapper Ludacris to perform in Fort Wayne in July

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
Fort Wayne, get ready to shout your “Area Codes,” because Ludacris is performing in the 260.

Special Segments

Tell Julian: A Visit to Gnometown Brewing

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Julian Teekaram
It’s all about burgers, brew and you at Gnometown Brewing Co.

Community

All In Allen Plan adopted by surrounding communities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The All In Allen Comprehensive Plan that was adopted by Fort Wayne in December 2022 has been adopted by the communities of Woodburn, Huntertown, Grabill, and Monroeville.

News

Tell Julian: A Visit to Gnometown Brewing

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Politics

Bill protecting tenants from utility shutoffs heads to governor’s desk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTHR
A bill protecting tenants from utility shutoffs is headed to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk for his signature.

Politics

Allen County judge announces bid for Rep. Banks’ Third District seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Allen County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis (R) launched her campaign for the state’s Third Congressional District Tuesday morning.

News

Statewide tornado drill to be held Tuesday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
In part of Indiana’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week (March 12-18), there will be a statewide tornado drill Tuesday morning.

Community

Willie Nelson to perform in Fort Wayne in May

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Willie Nelson fans, get your wallets ready because he’s making a return to the Summit City this spring.

News

March Middle School Madness Championship 3/13/23

Updated: 14 hours ago

Community

Neighbors upset about proposed restaurant, party boat project

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
A restaurant with outdoor seating and an area for party boats to dock at may sound like fun to some. But, for some neighbors in the area, it sounds like a nightmare.