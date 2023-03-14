Auburn ice cream shop raises thousands in honor of Master Trooper Bailey

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - The ice cream shop, Auburn Dairy Freeze, took their act of human kindness to another level.

Following the death of Master Trooper James R. Bailey, who was killed on March 3 while trying to stop a suspect in a police pursuit, the shop decided to hold a fundraiser in his honor.

As part of their promotion, Auburn Dairy Freeze said on their Facebook page that 100% of their net profits would be donated to the James R. Bailey Memorial Fund that was set up by the Indiana State Police.

On Monday, the ice cream shop announced on social media they raised almost $10,000 to donate to the fund. They also say they never imagined such support the entirety of last week, and asks the public to “continue to pray for the Baileys.”

