All In Allen Plan adopted by surrounding communities

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A comprehensive community initiative plan has been officially adopted by surrounding Fort Wayne communities.

The All In Allen Comprehensive Plan that was adopted by Fort Wayne in December 2022 has been adopted by the communities of Woodburn, Huntertown, Grabill, and Monroeville.

Officials say the plan went into effect Monday, and officials say the plan is a blueprint for growth and development, as well as other community initiatives.

BACKGROUND ARTICLE: City, County to present ‘All In Allen’ comprehensive plan

There are several topic areas in the plan includes, such as land use and development, agriculture and food systems, housing and neighborhoods, economic development, transportation and mobility, public facilities and infrastructure, community services, education, parks and environment, and implementation.

Officials say the plan development was guided by public feedback to ensure it was reflective of the communities it will serve. They say in order for the comprehensive plan to be effective, coordinated efforts between city, town, and county officials, as well as residents and organizations, must happen.

“Fort Wayne and Allen County continue to grow and thrive as we work together to make a lasting and meaningful difference. All In Allen is a critical guide to help ensure our local communities are positioned for current and future success.”

For more information on the All In Allen Plan, visit their official website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.