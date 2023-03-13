One person pinned in crash on US 27 S

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash on U.S. 27 S Monday morning left one person pinned.

Officials say the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 27 S and Flatrock Road around 7:10 Monday morning. First responders say a silver car was heading north on U.S 27 when a green truck turned off Flatrock Road in front of the car.

Officials also say traffic is now down to one lane. The person driving the truck was pinned, according to first responders.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the silver car refused medical treatment at the scene.

