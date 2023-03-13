One person pinned in crash on US 27 S

A crash on U.S. 27 S left one person pinned, and another refused treatment.
A crash on U.S. 27 S left one person pinned, and another refused treatment.(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash on U.S. 27 S Monday morning left one person pinned.

Officials say the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 27 S and Flatrock Road around 7:10 Monday morning. First responders say a silver car was heading north on U.S 27 when a green truck turned off Flatrock Road in front of the car.

Officials also say traffic is now down to one lane. The person driving the truck was pinned, according to first responders.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the silver car refused medical treatment at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building collapses in downtown Hartford City
Building collapses in downtown Hartford City
Man dies in apartment fire
One person dead after downtown apartment fire
Fort Wayne to go green for Get Green Fest
Fort Wayne to go green for Get Green Fest
Master Trooper James Bailey was killed in the line of duty on March 3.
LAST CALL: Master Trooper Bailey honored during Saturday services
Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the scene of a crash...
Teen seriously hurt after being struck by suspected drunk driver in Adams County

Latest News

The American Red Cross logo.
American Red Cross asks you to volunteer during Red Cross Month
Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast
Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast
Courtesy: AP (Nam Y. Huh)
Edey’s 30 helps No. 5 Purdue hold off Penn State in Big Ten
Make Your Meal Matter
Culver’s in Auburn to donate sales in memory of Master Trooper Bailey