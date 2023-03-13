INDOT announces alternating I-69 lane closures

(TPD)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday morning that there will be upcoming alternating lane closures on I-69 for construction.

Officials with INDOT say concrete patching work and joint repairs will begin around March 20 starting at the northbound lanes near Branstrator Road and will extend northward to Coldwater Road.

They say once the northbound lanes are finished, the southbound lanes in the same area will receive the same work. Crews say the construction work will be done in phases, working on about three miles at a time.

INDOT officials said they urge drivers to reduce speed limits and be cautious of lane closures and shifts.

They also say the Goshen Road ramps, Exit 309, and Exit 302 southbound off-ramp will have work to be completed in May.

Construction is expected to be complete by the beginning of November.

INDOT announces lane closures for stretch of I-69.
INDOT announces lane closures for stretch of I-69.(INDOT)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

First falcon egg of the season spotted atop downtown I&M building

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The peregrine falcon who calls Fort Wayne’s tallest building home has laid her first egg of the season—a classic sign of spring in the Summit City.

News

Jay County residents push to save The Big Blue Bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris and Taylor Williams
A group in Portland made it their mission to save The Big Blue Bridge before it’s too late.

News

Portland residents push to save The Big Blue Bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Indiana man dies after being shot by Jeffersonville police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
A man who was shot by southern Indiana police after he fired a handgun and pointed it at officers has died from his gunshot wounds days after the shooting, authorities said.

Latest News

News

American Red Cross asks you to volunteer during Red Cross Month

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
For 80 years, March has been marked nationally as Red Cross Month.

News

Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

One person pinned in crash on US 27 S

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A crash on U.S. 27 S Monday morning left one person pinned.

Sports

Edey’s 30 helps No. 5 Purdue hold off Penn State in Big Ten

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The Boilermakers (29-5) led by as much as 17 in the second half, only to have the lead shrink to one in the closing seconds. They came away with their second title to go with one in 2009. Not long after, Purdue was named a No. 1 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament.

News

Culver’s in Auburn to donate sales in memory of Master Trooper Bailey

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
An Auburn business will be donating half of its sales Monday, March 13, to honor fallen Master Trooper James Bailey.

News

Drug education program to be held at Garrett High School

Updated: 19 hours ago
ABC21 News at Six - Sunday