INDOT announces alternating I-69 lane closures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday morning that there will be upcoming alternating lane closures on I-69 for construction.

Officials with INDOT say concrete patching work and joint repairs will begin around March 20 starting at the northbound lanes near Branstrator Road and will extend northward to Coldwater Road.

They say once the northbound lanes are finished, the southbound lanes in the same area will receive the same work. Crews say the construction work will be done in phases, working on about three miles at a time.

INDOT officials said they urge drivers to reduce speed limits and be cautious of lane closures and shifts.

They also say the Goshen Road ramps, Exit 309, and Exit 302 southbound off-ramp will have work to be completed in May.

Construction is expected to be complete by the beginning of November.

INDOT announces lane closures for stretch of I-69. (INDOT)

