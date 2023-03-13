Indiana man dies after being shot by Jeffersonville police

(Storyblocks.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man who was shot by southern Indiana police after he fired a handgun and pointed it at officers has died from his gunshot wounds days after the shooting, authorities said.

Robert William Atkins, 44, of Jeffersonville died Sunday afternoon at a Louisville hospital from gunshot wounds, the Jefferson County (Kentucky) Coroner’s Office said.

Indiana State Police said Atkins was shot Thursday evening by Jeffersonville officers responding to a 911 call about a man who was walking around an apartment complex’s parking area while armed with a handgun.

Police said at least one officer fired their weapon, striking Atkins, after he reportedly shot a handgun in the air and then pointed it toward the officers.

The shooting remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.

Jeffersonville is located along the Ohio River just north of Louisville, Kentucky.

