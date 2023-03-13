First falcon egg of the season spotted atop downtown I&M building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The peregrine falcon who calls Fort Wayne’s tallest building home has laid her first egg of the season—a classic sign of spring in the Summit City.

Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) FalconCam, a live stream of the falcon nest atop the downtown I&M building, shows the first falcon egg of spring has been laid. Officials say falcon Moxie welcomed her first egg Monday morning, and say her next egg should be laid on Wednesday.

Since 1996, I&M says nearly 70 falcon chicks have hatched in the I&M nesting box, which offers a cliff-like vantage point with few natural predators along with access to water and food. I&M says this makes the nest one of the more productive sites in the Midwest for falcon restoration.

I&M works with Fort Wayne-based Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center, the Indiana Audubon Society, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to name and band the chicks.

The falcon eggs generally hatch about a month after eggs are laid, and the young birds take their first flights at about six weeks of age, officials say.

