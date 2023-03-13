Crews responding to overturned semi on I-469 near U.S. 24

INDOT asks drivers to avoid the area of northbound I-469 near the U.S. 24 exit.
INDOT asks drivers to avoid the area of northbound I-469 near the U.S. 24 exit.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says drivers should avoid the area of I-469 near U.S. 24 as crews respond to an overturned semi.

INDOT said around 2 p.m. Monday that an overturned semi trailer was reported on northbound I-469, near the U.S. 24 exit.

They say the exit ramp to U.S. 24 will be closed for the next several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution if they must travel through.

INDOT asks drivers to avoid the area of northbound I-469 near the U.S. 24 exit.
INDOT asks drivers to avoid the area of northbound I-469 near the U.S. 24 exit.(INDOT)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building collapses in downtown Hartford City
Building collapses in downtown Hartford City
A crash on U.S. 27 S left one person pinned, and another refused treatment.
One person pinned in crash on US 27 S
Man dies in apartment fire
One person dead after downtown apartment fire
Fort Wayne to go green for Get Green Fest
Fort Wayne to go green for Get Green Fest
Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the scene of a crash...
Teen seriously hurt after being struck by suspected drunk driver in Adams County

Latest News

Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard has announced a new business venture.
Country Heritage Winery teases opening of distillery
First falcon egg of the season spotted in the nesting box on top of the downtown I&M building.
First falcon egg of the season spotted atop downtown I&M building
The group, “Friends of The Big Blue Bridge,” said the 81-year-old steel truss bridge is the...
Jay County residents push to save The Big Blue Bridge
The group, “Friends of The Big Blue Bridge,” said the 81-year-old steel truss bridge is the...
Portland residents push to save The Big Blue Bridge