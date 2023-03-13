Crews responding to overturned semi on I-469 near U.S. 24

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says drivers should avoid the area of I-469 near U.S. 24 as crews respond to an overturned semi.

INDOT said around 2 p.m. Monday that an overturned semi trailer was reported on northbound I-469, near the U.S. 24 exit.

They say the exit ramp to U.S. 24 will be closed for the next several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution if they must travel through.

INDOT asks drivers to avoid the area of northbound I-469 near the U.S. 24 exit. (INDOT)

