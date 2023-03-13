Country Heritage Winery teases opening of distillery

Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard has announced a new business venture.
Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard has announced a new business venture.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAOTTO, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with one of the area’s most popular wineries have announced a new beverage-based business venture.

Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, based out of LaOtto, announced on their Facebook page Monday afternoon that they will be opening their own distillery.

The group’s newest endeavor is set to be in business by spring of 2024, although an exact location has yet to be announced.

In 2022, the winery expanded and added a location in downtown Fort Wayne, in the Ash Skyline Plaza.

