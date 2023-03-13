American Red Cross asks you to volunteer during Red Cross Month

By Jessica Walter
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For 80 years, March has been marked nationally as Red Cross Month.

They say it’s a time to celebrate those who dedicate their time and resources to help save lives across the world.

There is a great need for blood donations right now. Olivia Lusher is the Executive Director of the Red Cross of Northeast Indiana. She says every 2 seconds someone is in need of blood. She added that 90% of their help comes from volunteers.

They say if you donate blood in the month of March, you can receive a $10 prepaid Visa gift card. If you are unable to donate blood, they say you can get involved by volunteering your time or making a financial contribution.

More information on how to help can be found on their website.

