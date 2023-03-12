Wabash Fire Department Hiring

By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WABASH, Ind. (WPTA) - If you’re looking for a career change, officials with the Wabash Fire Department are looking for you.

The department is looking to add a new team member.

They say they’re hoping to hire a probationary firefighter and the application deadline is less than one week away.

The department offers a base salary of nearly $56,000 a year, retirement pension, insurance, paid vacation, sick leave, and more.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, March 17 at 4 p.m.

To link to apply can be found on the Wabash Fire Department’s Facebook page.

