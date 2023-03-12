‘Tacos and Tampons’ event help collects items for East Allen County Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Sassy Sundays are events held once a month at the Studi07 on Fairfield Avenue in Fort Wayne And this month’s theme was Tacos and Tampons.

The event was created by business owners of, The Sassy Vegan, Wild Unicorn Designs, Mystic Splendour and Sarah Grace Photography.

The event brings dozens of small businesses together at the studio.

Venders offer a wide range of handmade and locally made items.

Each month there is a theme and donations are collected to help a local organization or group in need.

“This community is amazing with their love and support for each other,” Kara Montgomery co-organizer and owner of Mystic Splendour said. “We wanted to give back and do something to help those in our community.”

Those attending the event Sunday were encouraged to bring menstrual items like tampons and pads.

The donations will be given to East Allen County Schools and patrons got to eat tacos while they shopped.

It’s a cause that’s close to organizers hearts.

“Unfortunately, not everybody has access menstrual items and as a woman it’s pretty important that you do,” Montogomery said. “So, what we want to do is ensure that East Allen County Schools don’t have that worry, especially their female students as they are going through their particular needs for those menstrual products.”

Sunday was the second Sassy Event.

Organizers say next month will be bigger and better than ever.

Next month’s Sassy Sunday is ‘Lopin’ Along’ and will take place on April 16 from noon to 6 p.m.

Organizers will be collecting for The Farm Micro Sanctuary which focuses on special needs animals.

Special needs animals including Jack the Goat will be at the studio to greet patrons.

