SAC champion Wayne captures first regional title 62-60 in 42 years

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WPTA) - The Cinderella story continues for the SAC champion Wayne Generals, as they beat Noblesville 62-60 at the Logansport Regional, capturing their first regional title in 42 years, on Saturday night.

The Generals Jevon Lewis, Jr. and Preston Comer each led the way with 18 points apiece.

Wayne’s now amassed 17 more wins than last season’s Generals squad.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.