SAC champion Wayne captures first regional title 62-60 in 42 years

By Chris Ryan
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WPTA) - The Cinderella story continues for the SAC champion Wayne Generals, as they beat Noblesville 62-60 at the Logansport Regional, capturing their first regional title in 42 years, on Saturday night.

The Generals Jevon Lewis, Jr. and Preston Comer each led the way with 18 points apiece.

Wayne’s now amassed 17 more wins than last season’s Generals squad.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the scene of a crash...
Teen seriously hurt after being struck by suspected drunk driver in Adams County
Master Trooper James Bailey was killed in the line of duty on March 3.
LAST CALL: Master Trooper Bailey honored during Saturday services
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say
Members of a Florida family say they want answers after their loved one was accidentally...
Man accidentally cremated before funeral, family says

Latest News

Homestead gymnastics finishes state runner-up for the third straight year.
Homestead’s Zirille and Creager capture state championships, Spartans finish runner-up as team
Komet players celebrate with Drake Rymsha after his goal against Wheeling (3/10/23).
Fighting to the finish: Komets defeat Nailers on rowdy night in ‘The Jungle’
Signing day for Concordia senior Alexi Hartman (3/10/23).
Concordia’s Hartman signs with Concordia-Wisconsin soccer
Gillis scores 20 as Purdue beats Rutgers in Big Ten tourney