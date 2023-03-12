One person dead after downtown apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is dead following an apartment fire in downtown Fort Wayne.

Officials say the call of a structure fire came in around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Firefighters arrived at the Edsall House Apartments located on West Berry Street shortly after.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department say they were met with thick black smoke conditions on the first floor with limited visibility.

According to officials’ numerous people self-evacuated.

Firefighters say they located the source of the fire put it out but found one person who was deemed dead in the apartment.

According to official’s crews checked the rest of the apartment building to make sure all were okay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

