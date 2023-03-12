‘No hate in our state:’ Group holds rally in downtown Fort Wayne

By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Members of the LGBTQ Community and those who support them railed together at the Allen County Courthouse Saturday afternoon.

Rally organizers say they planned the event in reaction to recent legislation introduced at the statehouse that they believe targets their community.

They are especially concerned about a bill that has already passed state the house.

Under the bill Indiana public schools could be required to tell parents if a student changes their gender identity or preferred name under the bill.

House republicans supporting the bill say it quote “puts Hoosier parents in the driver’s seat.”

Opponents believe it could alienate LGBTIQ students and possibly force kids to come out to their parents.

Many businesses in downtown Fort Wayne put up pride flags ahead of Saturday’s rally to show support for the LGBTIQ community.

