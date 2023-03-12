INDOT to hold public meetings to study U.S. 30

By Taylor Williams
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A major roadway could see change in the near future and the Indiana Department of Transportation wants to hear from you.

INDOT officials say they are looking to improve the safety of U.S. 30 and make it more efficient to drivers and are conducting a ProPEL study.

ProPEL is a two-year study initiative created by INDOT to facilitate transportation planning to consider environmental, community and economic goal to build stronger transportation systems for the U.S. 30 highway. Regional officials say they are pushing for U.S. 30 to be safer and more efficient for passenger travel. Officials say that their biggest concern is the dozens of stoplights that line the highway, which they say slows traffic and causes more accidents.

INDOT is looking to remodel U.S. which would impact Allen, Whitley, and Kosciusko counties.

Project planners say they want feedback from residents, drivers and businesses along the U.S. 30 corridor.

You’re invited to join the conversation next Saturday at the Pete Thorn Center in Warsaw from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This meeting will be the first of three this month.

The second meeting will take place in Columbia City on the 22nd and the third meeting will be in Fort Wayne on the 29th.

