Homestead’s Zirille and Creager capture state championships, Spartans finish runner-up as team

By Chris Ryan
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNCIE, Ind. (WPTA) - Homestead senior gymnast Gina Zirille state championships on both the floor and the bars, while freshman teammate Jillian Creager took home a state title in the vault, as the pair finished second and third in the all-around, at Worthen Arena on Saturday.

The Spartans, as a team, finished state runners-up for the third straight year.

