Homestead’s Zirille and Creager capture state championships, Spartans finish runner-up as team

MUNCIE, Ind. (WPTA) - Homestead senior gymnast Gina Zirille state championships on both the floor and the bars, while freshman teammate Jillian Creager took home a state title in the vault, as the pair finished second and third in the all-around, at Worthen Arena on Saturday.

The Spartans, as a team, finished state runners-up for the third straight year.

