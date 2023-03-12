Fort Wayne’s Cinema Center host Oscar party

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Cinema Center is hosting the big 2023 Oscar party Sunday night.

It is the annual Oscar’s gala fundraiser supporting the local theater. Which showed its first film back in 1976.

Organizers say the red-carpet event features a live DJ, Oscar trivia, a cash bar, silent auction, as well as a screening of best picture nominee “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The film starts at 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Cinema Center’s website.

