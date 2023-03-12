Fort Wayne to go green for Get Green Fest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An annual Saint Patrick’s Day tradition will return to downtown Fort Wayne

Hosted by the Fort Wayne Professional firefighters, organizers say the “Get Green Fest” with its signature dyeing of the St. Marys River is the only family friendly Saint Patrick’s festival.

The event will kick off downtown Saturday morning, March 18 at 9:30 with a run and walk.

You can witness the river greening at 11 Saturday morning at the Main Street Bridge.

Children can collect gold coins at the end of the Fort Wayne Fire Department’s ladder starting at noon.

The lucky charms eating contest starts at 1 p.m.

The heated tent event from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday evening will provide food, drinks, and music.

A live debutants performance will take place at three saturday afternoon.

The Get Green Fest debuted in 1999, and proceeds each year are distributed to several area charities.

