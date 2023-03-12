FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -This weekend the Fort Wayne Fame Festival returns to the Grand Wayne Convention Center for its 36th year.

Organizers say the mission of fame is to foster creativity through multicultural arts education.

Attendees can enjoy student performances in piano, dance, drama, and more.

Admission to the festival is five dollars for adults and free for children eighteen.

The event runs Sunday, March 12 from Noon until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.