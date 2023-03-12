Fort Wayne FAME Festival returns

By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -This weekend the Fort Wayne Fame Festival returns to the Grand Wayne Convention Center for its 36th year.

Organizers say the mission of fame is to foster creativity through multicultural arts education.

Attendees can enjoy student performances in piano, dance, drama, and more.

Admission to the festival is five dollars for adults and free for children eighteen.

The event runs Sunday, March 12 from Noon until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Trooper James Bailey was killed in the line of duty on March 3.
LAST CALL: Master Trooper Bailey honored during Saturday services
The only female sentinel guard currently assigned to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at...
Female guard at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier takes historic last walk
Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the scene of a crash...
Teen seriously hurt after being struck by suspected drunk driver in Adams County
Tribute to fallen ISP Master Trooper James Bailey
WATCH: Tribute to fallen ISP Master Trooper James Bailey
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say

Latest News

Fort Wayne to go green for Get Green Fest
Fort Wayne to go green for Get Green Fest
Fort Wayne FAME Festival returns
Fort Wayne FAME Festival returns
(Source: AP)
Wabash Fire Department Hiring
Oscars party in downtown Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne’s Cinema Center host Oscar party