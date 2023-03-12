Drug education program to be held at Garrett High School

By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Garrett, Ind. (WPTA) -Amid a nationwide drug epidemic a nationally recognized drug and education program is coming to Garrett this week.

It’s called ‘High In Plain Sight’.

Organizers say the keynote speaker is a former police officer with over eighteen years of experience.

This program will provide training and enforcement strategies for community alcohol and drug problems.

It’s all happening Wednesday, at Garrett High School Performing Arts Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Something to note, children under 18 years old cannot attend.

