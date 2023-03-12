Culver’s in Auburn to donate sales in memory of Master Trooper Bailey
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Auburn, Ind. (WPTA) -An Auburn business will be donating half of its sales Monday, March 13 to honor Master Trooper James Bailey
For the entire day the Culver’s in Auburn will give 50% of their proceeds from the sales toward Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation in Bailey’s honor.
Culver’s is located on 121 Touring Drive, just off of I-69 in Auburn.
The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
