Culver’s in Auburn to donate sales in memory of Master Trooper Bailey

Auburn, Ind. (WPTA) -An Auburn business will be donating half of its sales Monday, March 13 to honor Master Trooper James Bailey

For the entire day the Culver’s in Auburn will give 50% of their proceeds from the sales toward Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation in Bailey’s honor.

Make Your Meal Matter (WPTA)

Culver’s is located on 121 Touring Drive, just off of I-69 in Auburn.

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

