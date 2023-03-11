Visitation held Friday for Master Trooper Bailey

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Friday, the visitation for Master Trooper James Bailey took place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the County Line Church of God in Auburn.

“I think I would just say, I’m sorry I didn’t talk to you longer that day, because I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I ever saw him,” Sgt. Ted Bohner said.

A quiet and somber day in Auburn, as people paid their respects to Master Trooper Bailey.

“We’re losing, losing somebody that was important,” Sgt. Bohner said. “Whether we knew him personally, knew him by name or knew him by wearing the uniform.”

Sgt. Ted Bohner with the Indiana State Police says Bailey’s presence is already missed.

He says Bailey was a hard-working and dedicated trooper, as well as a generous, loving and charismatic husband, father and friend.

“He’s known for being community-minded, being a good family man and a great state trooper, too,” Bohner said.

At Friday’s visitation, cars from various local and national police agencies filled the parking lot.

Officers stopped by throughout the day, some to say their final goodbye to their fellow colleague and friend.

“Whether it be somebody dies in the line of duty locally, it still brings people from outside that area in, because we are all brothers and sisters of the badge,” Bohner said.

