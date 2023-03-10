WATCH: Tribute to fallen ISP Master Trooper James Bailey

By WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Fallen Master Trooper Bailey’s fellow Troopers, including ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Ted Bohner, are honoring him in a special way.

They’ve put his impressive career into some simple, heartfelt words. Sgt. Bohner, who was in the same recruit class as Bailey, sat down with 21Alive to give a tribute about his honorable career and his beloved Indiana State Police.

He also spoke about Bailey’s serious battle with lung cancer, leaving him with just one-third of his left lung. Even after that struggle, Bohner says Bailey went on to receive the ISP District 22 “Trooper of the Year” award for his selfless service. The District Commander cited Bailey’s “incredible attitude, character, and strength” in the nomination.

Bohner then recounts a time when in 2010, Bailey was awarded a “Live Saving Award” when he and his wife jumped into action to perform CPR on a man who had collapsed in a restaurant parking lot.

Master Trooper Bailey’s funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at the Garrett High School gymnasium. Following the funeral, a procession will take Master Trooper Bailey’s body from the high school to the burial site at Calvary Cemetery. Details here.

21Alive will also provide a livestream of Master Trooper Bailey’s service Saturday morning starting at 11 a.m. on-air and on our Facebook page.

