WATCH: Tribute to fallen ISP Master Trooper James Bailey

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Fallen Master Trooper Bailey’s fellow Troopers, including ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Ted Bohner, are honoring him in a special way.

They’ve put his impressive career into some simple, heartfelt words. Sgt. Bohner, who was in the same recruit class as Bailey, sat down with 21Alive to give a tribute about his honorable career and his beloved Indiana State Police.

He also spoke about Bailey’s serious battle with lung cancer, leaving him with just one-third of his left lung. Even after that struggle, Bohner says Bailey went on to receive the ISP District 22 “Trooper of the Year” award for his selfless service. The District Commander cited Bailey’s “incredible attitude, character, and strength” in the nomination.

Bohner then recounts a time when in 2010, Bailey was awarded a “Live Saving Award” when he and his wife jumped into action to perform CPR on a man who had collapsed in a restaurant parking lot.

Sadly, that same level of dedication, courage, bravery and professionalism in service to his beloved community in one final incident would this time end in tragedy for James. On March 3, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., while attempting to deploy stop sticks to de-escalate a police vehicle pursuit on I-69 in DeKalb County, Bailey was struck and critically injured by that suspect vehicle. Life-saving measures attempted at the scene, much like those that he had once employed to save another’s life, this time could not save his own. Master Trooper James R. Bailey would later succumb to his injuries and die at a nearby hospital.

Master Trooper Bailey’s funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at the Garrett High School gymnasium. Following the funeral, a procession will take Master Trooper Bailey’s body from the high school to the burial site at Calvary Cemetery. Details here.

