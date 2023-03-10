Visitation for Master Trooper Bailey set for Friday afternoon

Funeral arrangements set for Indiana State Police Master Trooper killed in line of duty
Funeral arrangements set for Indiana State Police Master Trooper killed in line of duty(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Those who wish to pay their respects for fallen Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey who was killed in the line of duty are invited to his visitation Friday afternoon.

Visitation is set for Friday, March 10, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the County Line Church of God in Auburn, located at 7716 N. County Line Rd. E.

The funeral is scheduled for Saturday morning at 11 at Garrett High School. Following the funeral, a procession will take Master Trooper Bailey’s body from the high school to the burial site at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett.

Indiana State Police say the public is invited to show their support along the procession route Saturday (more details here). 21Alive will also provide a livestream of Bailey’s service Saturday morning starting at 11 a.m. on-air and on our Facebook page.

Procession route for Master Trooper James Bailey for Saturday, March 11.
Procession route for Master Trooper James Bailey for Saturday, March 11.(Staff)

Master Trooper Bailey, a 15 and a half year veteran of ISP, died on March 3 after police say he was hit by a suspect being chased by Fort Wayne Police on I-69, just south of Auburn. Court documents released in the case show the suspect, later identified as Terry DeWaine Sands II, “intentionally” struck Master Trooper Bailey with his car.

ISP records show Bailey was a decorated Master Trooper. In 2021, he earned the “Combat Action Award” while responding to a car chase that ended in Kendallville. They say Bailey was pinned down by gunfire but returned fire and kept the suspect in place until SWAT officers could arrive and make an arrest.

The Auburn man is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Community members continue to honor Master Trooper James Bailey
Community members continue to honor Master Trooper James Bailey(WPTA)

You can read his full obituary here.

An account to benefit the family of Master Trooper Bailey has been established at ProFed Credit Union under the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation. You can view the memorial fund here. Donations can also be made on Venmo by sending to: @Indiana-Fallen-Heroes.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Actor Mike Epps apologizes after TSA seizes gun at airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
Actor and comedian Mike Epps has apologized to fans after security screeners found a gun in a carry-on bag at Indianapolis International Airport.

News

Construction begins on Pontiac Street Market

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Thursday afternoon, Mayor Tom Henry led a celebration ceremony marking the beginning of construction on the Pontiac Street Market.

News

Construction begins on Pontiac Street Market

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Cruise vs. Mad Ants 3/9/23

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

News

Health Experts: Black women face different issues with maternal mortality

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Angelica Pickens
The most recent data from the Indiana Department of Health indicates that the leading cause of death in women is overdose. About 80 percent of pregnancy associated deaths happen within a year after a mom gives birth. For women of color, health experts say they are not dying of drug addiction. The leading cause of death is for different reasons.

News

IU School of Medicine researchers say they develop blood test for anxiety

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Emilia Miles
Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine say they have successfully developed a blood test for anxiety.

News

IU School of Medicine researchers say they develop blood test for anxiety

Updated: 18 hours ago
IU School of Medicine researchers say they develop blood test for anxiety

Politics

Allen County Democrats host second annual Obama Dinner Thursday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Olivia Fletter
Tonight, the Allen County Democratic Party is gathering the troops ahead of the next election by holding the second annual Obama Dinner.

Weather

Winter Weather Travel Advisory issued for Allen, DeKalb counties

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has issued a Travel Advisory for Allen and DeKalb counties as a mix of rain and snow is on its way.

Crime

FWPD seeking help locating wanted violent felon

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a man they say is wanted violent felon.