Visitation for Master Trooper Bailey set for Friday afternoon

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Those who wish to pay their respects for fallen Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey who was killed in the line of duty are invited to his visitation Friday afternoon.

Visitation is set for Friday, March 10, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the County Line Church of God in Auburn, located at 7716 N. County Line Rd. E.

The funeral is scheduled for Saturday morning at 11 at Garrett High School. Following the funeral, a procession will take Master Trooper Bailey’s body from the high school to the burial site at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett.

Indiana State Police say the public is invited to show their support along the procession route Saturday (more details here). 21Alive will also provide a livestream of Bailey’s service Saturday morning starting at 11 a.m. on-air and on our Facebook page.

Procession route for Master Trooper James Bailey for Saturday, March 11. (Staff)

Master Trooper Bailey, a 15 and a half year veteran of ISP, died on March 3 after police say he was hit by a suspect being chased by Fort Wayne Police on I-69, just south of Auburn. Court documents released in the case show the suspect, later identified as Terry DeWaine Sands II, “intentionally” struck Master Trooper Bailey with his car.

ISP records show Bailey was a decorated Master Trooper. In 2021, he earned the “Combat Action Award” while responding to a car chase that ended in Kendallville. They say Bailey was pinned down by gunfire but returned fire and kept the suspect in place until SWAT officers could arrive and make an arrest.

The Auburn man is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Community members continue to honor Master Trooper James Bailey (WPTA)

You can read his full obituary here.

An account to benefit the family of Master Trooper Bailey has been established at ProFed Credit Union under the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation. You can view the memorial fund here. Donations can also be made on Venmo by sending to: @Indiana-Fallen-Heroes.

