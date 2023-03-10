Police seeking tips after headstone vandalized at Columbia City cemetery

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - A cemetery in Columbia City is picking up the pieces after several headstones were damaged and police are looking for those responsible.

The Columbia Township in Whitley County posted pictures of the damage on its Facebook page.

Columbia Township Whitley County Facebook Post (WPTA Staff)

The post shows pictures of headstones at the Nolt Beaver Reserve Cemetery in Columbia City damage.

Several families stopped by the cemetery Friday to check on their family’s headstones.

According to the police report, one headstone was pushed over, another looked like it was “shot or had something thrown at it,” and a different headstone appeared to have been struck with a hammer multiple times.

According to township, the vandalism caused several thousand dollars in damage.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 260-244-6410.

