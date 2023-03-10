Fort Wayne UNITED on the search for new executive director

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Fort Wayne UNITED and Mayor Tom Henry announced Friday morning they are looking for a new executive director following the departure of the current Executive Director Iric Headley.

They say UNITED’s Program Manager, Gregg Smith-Causey, will take over as interim executive director. Officials also say they will be putting together a transition team to search for a new director.

Since the launch of Fort Wayne UNITED in 2016, and under the leadership of Mayor Henry and Headley, there are now over 10 successful programs and initiatives, including:

Ten Point Coalition: A boots-on-the-ground approach to improving neighborhood safety, pride, and overall health through direct neighborhood engagement, promotion of peace, and connecting residents to life-changing resources. One year after the launch of the Ten Point Coalition in the Oxford neighborhood, data showed that violent crime and property crime had decreased in the Ten Point Coalition area. Rape decreased by 77%, aggravated assault decreased by 65%, robbery decreased by 62%, burglary decreased by 31%, larceny decreased by 12% and motor vehicle theft decreased by 28%. Most importantly, there were no homicides in the population of focus--Black males ages 14-25.

United Front: This initiative was rolled out in September 2020, during the peak of local racial tension and civil unrest, to provide a safe environment for leaders from all walks of life to learn a shared humanity, a common language, and a philosophy that changes the trajectory of our community for generations to come through a comprehensive cultural competency program that fosters racial equity, healing, and unity. Engaging educational sessions have been offered to organizational leaders and businesses, empowering them with a common language, values, and strategic steps that help them to effectively assess their environments, and implement interventions that will enhance their inclusive cultures, motivating people to work together toward community shared goals.

Late Night Basketball: A Saturday night program, which provides young Black males with a safe place during the time that violent crime statistically happens most. Participants are invited to play basketball, engage with local leaders both on and off the court, and take advantage of opportunities like on-site soft skills training, employment assistance, and health screenings.

Friday Tie Day: Participating students and school administrators wear ties donated by local community leaders, helping them to enhance their internal and external self-image. While these young leaders meet weekly in peer group settings to have dialog around issues that impact them most, they are also assigned a community leader to meet with regularly in order to establish a trusting relationship through one-on-one conversations, job shadowing, and leisure activities. Community leaders are charged with helping young men build character, perseverance, and a strong desire to be successful, responsible, and caring adults.

Smith-Causey says he is “thankful for the foundation” Headley established and is excited to work with Mayor Henry to “advocate for the success of Black males” in Fort Wayne.

“Under Iric’s direction, Fort Wayne UNITED was built with a group of our City’s leaders, and we’ve been able to see positive results, and lives have been changed for the better. We are grateful that Iric will remain engaged in Fort Wayne UNITED, and I’m also looking forward to welcoming Gregg to a new leadership position and am confident that he’ll be able to continue to direct the program’s mission and vision. Trust, respect, and demonstrating that we truly care about people of color are the cornerstones of Fort Wayne UNITED, its programs, and initiatives.”

The Fort Wayne UNITED Executive Director position, according to officials, is posted on the City of Fort Wayne website under “Employment Opportunities” for anyone who is interested in applying.

