Winter Weather Travel Advisory issued for Allen, DeKalb counties

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) has issued a Travel Advisory for Allen and DeKalb counties as a mix of rain and snow is on its way.

21Alive has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, as an overnight temperature drop could lead to slick roads, especially in Fort Wayne and northern areas. They say the morning drive will be impacted Friday with slick conditions in many areas, and remember: bridges, ramps and elevated roadways freeze first.

The advisory begins at 10p.m. Thursday evening and goes until 6a.m. Friday morning.

READ MORE: FRIDAY FIRST ALERT DAY - Messy morning commute

Currently in northeast Indiana, a Travel Advisory has been issued for Allen and DeKalb counties. You can view the IDHS travel status map here.

Allen County Office of Homeland Security issued a Travel Advisory Thursday afternoon, meaning routine travel may be restricted in areas because of hazardous conditions. Director Bernie Beier says drivers should expect road conditions to “deteriorate rapidly during the overnight hours.”

They gave the following tips about the incoming winter weather:

  • Even small amounts of heavy snow and slush can make driving difficult with steering and braking. Slow down and give yourself extra space between vehicles.
  • Power outages are possible as heavy snow accumulates on power lines or causes tree limbs to break and fall into power lines. Treat every downed wire as a live wire.
  • Shoveling heavy, wet snow can put a big strain on your heart. Take your time. Take breaks. Stay hydrated. Only move small amounts of snow at a time.
  • Practice Hoosier Hospitality. Give courtesy and have patience with other motorists. Help each other dig out after the snow has fallen.

