Suspect accused of striking, killing Master Trooper Bailey now faces murder charge

By Evan Harris and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Terry DeWaine Sands II, accused of striking and killing Master Trooper James Bailey on March 3, made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Sands appeared at the DeKalb Superior Court Thursday afternoon for his initial hearing.

Court documents say the hearing follows the March 3 death of ISP Master Trooper James Bailey, who police say was struck by Sands on I-69.

Bailey, according to police accounts, came in to work on his day off to aid with crashes on I-69 when he heard about a police pursuit with Sands. Records say a Fort Wayne Police Department Officer saw Sands driving erratically and attempted to stop him when he sped off.

Master Trooper Bailey then tried to lay out stop sticks to stop Sands, who was driving around 90 mph, according to documents. That is when a report says Sands drove into the median and directly into Bailey’s path, striking him with his vehicle.

When police spoke with Sands, he said he “swerved to try and miss the trooper,” but said Bailey “jumped in front of him,” and his intended target was Bailey’s vehicle.

Police say they reviewed all video footage of the crash, and there was no evidence that Sands attempted to swerve out of the way. They also say Master Trooper Bailey did not jump in front of Sands’ vehicle.

The documents note that multiple witnesses described Sands’ actions as “intentionally running over” Master Trooper Bailey.

Court papers also say that a Fort Wayne Police Department officer used force to arrest Sands due to him “refusing police commands” after the crash.

Sands was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement while causing death. He is now facing new charges, including murder, resisting law enforcement - use of motor vehicle causing death, causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance, and knowingly/forcibly resisting law enforcement.

