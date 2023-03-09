IU School of Medicine researchers say they develop blood test for anxiety

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine say they have successfully developed a blood test for anxiety.

By using biomarkers, like the molecules in the blood, researchers say the test can help medical professionals with their patients. This means, medical professionals can objectively determine someone’s risk for developing anxiety, the severity of their current anxiety and which therapies would likely treat their anxiety the best.

Researchers say, participants completed a blood test every three to six months or whenever a new psychiatric hospitalization occurred. By examining the RNA biomarkers in their blood, researchers say they could identify a participant’s current state of anxiety and match them with the right medications and nutraceuticals, showing how effective different options could be for them based on their biology.

Doctor Alexander Niculescu headed the research. He says this new test could also be used in combination with the other blood tests his research has led to, providing a more comprehensive view of a patient’s mental health and risk of future mental health concerns.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT THE STUDY.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.