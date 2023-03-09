INDOT to put new traffic light at intersection of US-30 and Flaugh Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A traffic study done by the Indiana Department of Transportation revealed a need for a new traffic light along US-30.

They say that the addition of the Amazon Fulfillment Center at the intersection of US-30 and Flaugh Road has created increased traffic in the already heavily traveled area.

They say the tentative goal date to have the traffic light fully operational is March 30th. They added that this is when the Amazon Fulfillment Center will also be operating at full staffing capacity.

When the light is up, there will be buzz strips leading up to the light to warn drivers of the new signal, as well as yellow traffic “Signal Ahead” warning signs.

The Indiana Department of Transportation urges drivers to use caution around this area.

