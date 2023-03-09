FWPD seeking help locating wanted violent felon

33-year-old Cedric Carter
33-year-old Cedric Carter(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a man they say is wanted violent felon.

FWPD says 33-year-old Cedric Carter is wanted out of Fort Wayne for failure to appear on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and is wanted out of Johnson County for strangulation and domestic battery.

He is described as being 6′04″ and weighs about 240 pounds.

They say anyone with information on Carter’s location is asked to call FWPD at (260)427-2535, your local law enforcement, submit a tip on Crime Stoppers, or submit a tip anonymously on the P3 app.

