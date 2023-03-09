City of Fort Wayne unveils plan to prevent, end homelessness

By Evan Harris and WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne revealed Wednesday a strategic plan to prevent and end homelessness in the Summit City.

The plan, called “Everyone Home,” will evaluate the state of homelessness in the city. Officials say it serves as a guide by providing goals, strategies, and action steps to address the challenges of homelessness and prevention needs.

They say the plan is intended to address how to meet four important strategic goals.

The four goals are to:

  • Increase safe and affordable housing for Fort Wayne residents
  • Expand access to homeless emergency response services
  • Partner across Fort Wayne to build collective solutions
  • Prevent homelessness before it begins

Officials say that about 44% of renters spend 30% of their income on rent, whereas, 20% spend about half their income on rent.

