Allen County Democrats host second annual Obama Dinner Thursday

FILE PHOTO: Tonight, Democrats will gather at the Grand Wayne Center for the second annual Obama Dinner.
FILE PHOTO: Tonight, Democrats will gather at the Grand Wayne Center for the second annual Obama Dinner.(Staff)
By Olivia Fletter
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Tonight, the Allen County Democratic Party is gathering the troops ahead of the next election by holding the second annual Obama Dinner.

Organizers say it’s a sold-out event at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, with the dinner beginning at 6:45 p.m.

State Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn is the keynote speaker.

Other speakers include Mayor Tom Henry, City Council President Glynn Hines, and Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Derek Camp.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association will also make an appearance.

We’re told Quintessential String Quartet will play in the lobby before the dinner begins.

Organizers say event highlights also feature a silent auction and wine pull.

