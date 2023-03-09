All lanes blocked after US 37 crash near Harlan

HARLAN, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash in Harlan has traffic in the area at a standstill.

INDOT reported the crash happened around 8 a.m. on U.S. 37 between Notestine and Webster roads just outside of Harlan.

Officials with INDOT say all lanes are currently closed for traffic.

IN 37 EB/WB: Crash from Notestine Rd to Webster Rd (MM 225.2 to MM 163.4, near Harlan). For the next four hours. All lanes blocked. https://t.co/Fg5f0xKcbZ — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) March 9, 2023

