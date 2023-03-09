All lanes blocked after US 37 crash near Harlan

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash in Harlan has traffic in the area at a standstill.

INDOT reported the crash happened around 8 a.m. on U.S. 37 between Notestine and Webster roads just outside of Harlan.

Officials with INDOT say all lanes are currently closed for traffic.

Stay tuned with 21Alive for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

21Investigates

Indian Department of Health: Drug overdoses leading cause of maternal mortality

Updated: moments ago
|
By Angelica Pickens
Statistics from the Indiana Department of Health show one of the leading causes of new moms dying is substance use disorder.

Community

City of Fort Wayne unveils plan to prevent, end homelessness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris and WPTA Staff
The City of Fort Wayne revealed Wednesday a strategic plan to prevent and end homelessness in the Summit City.

News

City of Fort Wayne unveils plan to prevent, end homelessness

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

Indiana Tech Men's and Women's Basketball 3/8/23

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

Homestead Signing 3/8/23

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Fort Wayne man plays big role in creating new movie starring Tom Hanks

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Most people will never work on a Hollywood film. But Kelly Lynch was ready when that opportunity came rolling in.

News

Fort Wayne man plays big role in creating new movie starring Tom Hanks

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Testing results on hazardous materials being brought to Indiana released

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday that the third-party testing results of hazardous waste materials that are being shipped to Indiana from the Ohio train derailment have been released.

Crime

Fort Wayne children’s dentist sentenced on federal drug charges

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A man who officials say was a top fentanyl purchaser among Indiana dentists has lost his Fort Wayne practice after an investigation revealed he was ordering drugs that were never given to patients.

News

Agreement finally struck with Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians, board

Updated: 16 hours ago
Agreement finally struck with Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians, board