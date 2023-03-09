AEP responds to safety concerns regarding downed towers near Leesburg Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Some of you may have noticed downed electrical towers near Leesburg Road.
A viewer reached out to 21Alive News expressing safety concerns in the area. They said they saw teenagers climbing on them at one point and felt it was unsafe.
We contacted leaders with American Electric Power to find out if these towers were in fact a threat to the public.
Spokesperson Michael Bianksi says the towers are the remains of a high-voltage line rebuild and substation upgrade project.
He says they are leftover parts of lattice structures and towers that still need to be removed.
Bianski says there is no electrical danger, but they ask people to stay away from the site.
He expects the site to be cleaned up by the end of the month.
