Woman killed in DeKalb County crash with Freightliner

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash between an SUV and a Freightliner left one woman dead and another injured.

Officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say the collision happened around 6:35 Tuesday evening around the 5500 block of U.S. 6.

Authorities say 30-year-old Chantel Wells was driving west in a 2015 GMC Terrain when the SUV went left of the center line, into the path of the Freightliner.

According to investigators, the Freightliner hit the GMC vehicle head-on, sending the GMC into a northbound ditch and ejecting Wells from her vehicle. The department says the driver of the Freightliner was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Wells, the driver of the GMC, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to first responders.

