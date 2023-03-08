Testing results on hazardous materials being brought to Indiana released

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday that the third-party testing results of hazardous waste materials that are being shipped to Indiana from the Ohio train derailment have been released.

On March 3, Gov. Holcomb announced that his office is working with Indianapolis-based Pace Labs to test the hazardous materials from the Feb. 3 train derailment that are being sent to Heritage Environmental Services in Roachdale. The message came days after he publicly denounced the decision to bring the toxic waste to the Indiana landfill.

Now, Holcomb says Pace Labs’ testing shows the material does not contain any harmful levels of dioxins when compared to acceptable levels established by the EPA. He says the lab will continue to test samples of any future materials that may be brought to Indiana from East Palestine.

“Pace Labs has completed and shared the full results of their third-party dioxin testing I had ordered and expedited last week. Initial samples were taken on Saturday morning, March 4, and testing began that same day at their Minneapolis laboratory. These results indicate that the material tested does not contain any harmful levels of dioxins when compared to acceptable levels established by the EPA. Furthermore, these results demonstrate that the site operator is lawfully permitted to dispose of that material at its site. We have informed the EPA and the site operator of these testing results. We will have Pace Labs continue to test samples of any future loads that may arrive in Indiana from East Palestine to confirm that none of the material contains harmful levels of dioxins.”

