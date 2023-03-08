IMPD: Arrest made after Lucas Oil Stadium worker shot, killed during shift

“Gut-wrenching ... something you don’t expect. Especially to someone who comes in cracking jokes all day,” Dave Bilodeau said of his coworker, Donnie Lee Sanders.
A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a Lucas Oil Stadium worker Monday night...
A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a Lucas Oil Stadium worker Monday night in downtown Indianapolis, IMPD said Wednesday.(WTHR)
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a Lucas Oil Stadium worker Monday night in downtown Indianapolis, IMPD said Wednesday.

Officers responded shortly before 9:45 p.m. on March 6, to 500 S. Capitol Ave, near the northeast corner of the stadium. There they located 35-year-old Donnie Lee Sanders, who had been shot, down on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believed the suspect went to the Indiana Convention Center, which was placed on lockdown by security and staff. Employees and occupants were also advised to shelter in place, IMPD said.

IMPD officers and K-9s as well as members of IMPD’s SWAT team, Emergency Response Group and Aviation team were called to help secure the perimeter around the convention center.

Shortly before midnight, police said the Convention center security staff reviewed surveillance video and saw the suspect leave the facility, but not re-enter the building.

The shelter-in-place directive was lifted, and officers reopened the streets surrounding the convention center.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that they were making progress in the investigation.

“Just still gut-wrenching”

Dave Bilodeau said it didn’t take long to get to know his coworker, Donnie Lee Sanders.

“Real loud guy. Funny, coming in there making jokes,” said Bilodeau. “Introduced himself to everybody and seemed like a cool dude.”

Bilodeau was in his first week of work inside Lucas Oil Stadium and Monday night was his first shift with Sanders.

“Working through a temp agency, we were setting down plywood and dirt for the upcoming motocross event,” said Bilodeau.

Police say right before 10 p.m. Monday, Sanders was shot and killed just outside the stadium.

The suspect fled. At first, the suspect went right across the street to the Indiana Convention Center.

“IMPD officers were able to review camera footage, slow everything down and we did understand that the alleged suspect did enter the convention center,” said IMPD Officer William Young on Monday night. “He quickly exited the convention center; however, he was not able to get back into the convention center due to the doors being locked.”

