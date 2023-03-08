ID channel spotlights 2002 Fort Wayne murder in new series

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Investigation Discovery (ID) is spotlighting the 2002 stabbing of Wayne High School Student Stacy DeGrandchamp in the premiere episode of its new series, ‘MEAN GIRL MURDERS’.

ID says the premiere episode airs on Monday, March 13 at 9 p.m. EST. The episode, titled “Battle of the Besties,” covers the 2002 murder of DeGrandchamp.

“High school volleyball star Stacy DeGrandchamp is pretty and popular - until jealousy and rumors lead to a rift in her circle of friends. When a fight at a party turns deadly, witnesses won’t talk, and her killer almost gets away with murder,” the episode’s description reads.

Fort Wayne police say Holly Boisvert was 16 when she got in an argument with her friend, 17-year-old Stacy Degrandchamp, and stabbed her to death in August of 2002. Police interviewed several witnesses, including Boisvert, but they did not make any arrests at that time.

Then in April of 2019, police interviewed Boisvert again at her Wisconsin home where she admitted to having a knife on her the night of the fight. In another interview, court documents say she said “I think I killed my best friend,” and “If I had just walked away and not turned around to fight, she’d still be alive.” She then pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in December of 2021 and was sentenced to 25 years in January of 2022.

Holly Boisvert
Holly Boisvert(Fort Wayne's NBC)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ID highlights Fort Wayne stabbing in new series 'MEAN GIRL MURDERS'

Updated: 3 hours ago
ID highlights Fort Wayne stabbing in new series 'MEAN GIRL MURDERS'

Community

Fort Wayne TinCaps need your help for Celebration of Women in Sports night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
The Fort Wayne TinCaps need your help in the celebration of former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) team, the Fort Wayne Daisies.

Community

Bert Kreischer, Tiffany Haddish among summer lineup for comedy fest at Parkview Field

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Back by popular demand, Bert Kreischer announced Wednesday he will be returning to the Summit City for the second annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival.

Crime

IMPD: Arrest made after Lucas Oil Stadium worker shot, killed during shift

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTHR
A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a Lucas Oil Stadium worker Monday night in downtown Indianapolis, IMPD said Wednesday.

Latest News

Community

Agreement finally struck with Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians, board

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After being on strike for the past three months, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic says they have reached a new contract agreement with musicians.

News

Goodies with Grace: Vegan chocolate cake

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

DeKalb County

Woman killed in DeKalb County crash with Freightliner

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A woman was killed Tuesday evening in a DeKalb County crash with a Freightliner.

News

Indiana Tech Men's and Women's Basketball 3/7/23

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 14 News Staff
Officials say a girl was stuck 80 feet high in a pine tree for over an hour.

News

Garrett business offering yard signs to honor fallen Trooper, benefit memorial fund

Updated: 16 hours ago