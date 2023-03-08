ID channel spotlights 2002 Fort Wayne murder in new series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Investigation Discovery (ID) is spotlighting the 2002 stabbing of Wayne High School Student Stacy DeGrandchamp in the premiere episode of its new series, ‘MEAN GIRL MURDERS’.

ID says the premiere episode airs on Monday, March 13 at 9 p.m. EST. The episode, titled “Battle of the Besties,” covers the 2002 murder of DeGrandchamp.

“High school volleyball star Stacy DeGrandchamp is pretty and popular - until jealousy and rumors lead to a rift in her circle of friends. When a fight at a party turns deadly, witnesses won’t talk, and her killer almost gets away with murder,” the episode’s description reads.

Fort Wayne police say Holly Boisvert was 16 when she got in an argument with her friend, 17-year-old Stacy Degrandchamp, and stabbed her to death in August of 2002. Police interviewed several witnesses, including Boisvert, but they did not make any arrests at that time.

Then in April of 2019, police interviewed Boisvert again at her Wisconsin home where she admitted to having a knife on her the night of the fight. In another interview, court documents say she said “I think I killed my best friend,” and “If I had just walked away and not turned around to fight, she’d still be alive.” She then pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in December of 2021 and was sentenced to 25 years in January of 2022.

Holly Boisvert (Fort Wayne's NBC)

