Garrett mayor remembers Master Trooper James Bailey

GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been a difficult few days for people living in Garrett following the death of Indiana State Police Trooper James Bailey.

Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt says he knew Master Trooper Bailey and cut his hair for years. He says whenever he gave Bailey a haircut, they shared laughs and had really good conversations.

“He was a very good guy,” Fiandt said. “Very devoted to his family, loved his job, parents were real proud of him. They were ecstatic when he became a policeman.”

Mayor Fiandt also says Master Trooper Bailey was resilient, especially after battling cancer more than once. He says everyone in Garrett knew bailey and his family.

“It has moved and touch quite a few people,” Fiandt said. “It has definitely made an effect on people. It will be a lasting effect I think because he was very well liked.”

Fiandt says he hopes to be there for the family in any way he can.

“We feel their pain and sorrow and wish there was more we could do for them, to comfort them,” Fiandt said. “We are very very sorry.”

Mayor Fiandt says he wants to remind everyone that streets will be blocked off for the procession after the funeral. He’s hopeful people will line the streets to pay their respects.

