Fort Wayne TinCaps need your help for Celebration of Women in Sports night

The TinCaps will wear Fort Wayne Daisies "throwback" jerseys on May 21.
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -The Fort Wayne TinCaps need your help in the celebration of former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) team, the Fort Wayne Daisies.

Check your storage rooms and basements for Daisey team memorabilia they need stories, photos, newspaper articles, and anything unique.

Any memories will be shared with fans on Celebration of Women in Sports Night on Saturday, June 3, at 6:35 p.m. as the TinCaps take on the South Bend Cubs. They say the TinCaps will be wearing special Daisies-themed jerseys for this game.

If able to assist, fill out this form or contact TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager Brenda Feasby at 260-407-2809 or feasby@tincaps.com.

The Daisies represented Fort Wayne in the AAGPBL From 1945-54. The Daisies finished in first place in the regular season in three consecutive years from ‘52-54. Led by stars such as Betty Foss and Joanne Weaver, Fort Wayne qualified for the playoffs eight times and reached the championship series four times.

The TinCaps had welcomed AAGPBL alums in the past, the celebration in 2022 was the best yet with five alumnae in attendance. The TinCaps are excited to make 2023 even better.

