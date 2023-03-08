Fort Wayne children’s dentist sentenced on federal drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man who officials say was a top fentanyl purchaser among Indiana dentists has lost his Fort Wayne practice after an investigation revealed he was ordering drugs that were never given to patients.

The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana says 49-year-old Lucian Boboia, who is a pediatric dentist, started a Fort Wayne dental practice in March of 2021.

In August of 2021, the office says a investigation began following allegations that Boboia was illegally obtaining controlled substances and attempted to cover it up. They say they learned he was ordering weekly shipments of sedative midazolam and fentanyl to his office, ordering staff not to open them. Investigators say they were told fentanyl was not used on patients.

Investigators then got a search warrant for his practice, saying they found records involving the receiving and dispensing of controlled substances and also found the controlled substances at the office.

During the investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says they found that between March and July of 2021, Boboia had ordered and received about 1,700 vials of fentanyl, about 600 bottles and vials of midazolam, and about 200 diazepam tablets.

They say they found that only a small portion of the midazolam was actually administered to patients, leaving the rest unaccounted for.

According to DEA data, Boboia was the second highest purchaser of fentanyl by a dentist in the entire nation from January through August of 2021. During that time, they say he was also the top fentanyl purchaser among Hoosier dentists, purchasing almost three times as much fentanyl as the next-highest dentist.

Documents show Boboia admitted to having a drug addiction and sought treatment after his office was searched.

The office says Boboia’s dental license has been placed on indefinite probation for a minimum of five years and was required to close his practice. He was also sentenced to 60 months of probation after pleading guilty to obtaining a controlled substance, including fentanyl, by fraud or deception.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.