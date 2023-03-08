Fort Wayne children’s dentist sentenced on federal drug charges

(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man who officials say was a top fentanyl purchaser among Indiana dentists has lost his Fort Wayne practice after an investigation revealed he was ordering drugs that were never given to patients.

The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana says 49-year-old Lucian Boboia, who is a pediatric dentist, started a Fort Wayne dental practice in March of 2021.

In August of 2021, the office says a investigation began following allegations that Boboia was illegally obtaining controlled substances and attempted to cover it up. They say they learned he was ordering weekly shipments of sedative midazolam and fentanyl to his office, ordering staff not to open them. Investigators say they were told fentanyl was not used on patients.

Investigators then got a search warrant for his practice, saying they found records involving the receiving and dispensing of controlled substances and also found the controlled substances at the office.

During the investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says they found that between March and July of 2021, Boboia had ordered and received about 1,700 vials of fentanyl, about 600 bottles and vials of midazolam, and about 200 diazepam tablets. 

They say they found that only a small portion of the midazolam was actually administered to patients, leaving the rest unaccounted for.

According to DEA data, Boboia was the second highest purchaser of fentanyl by a dentist in the entire nation from January through August of 2021. During that time, they say he was also the top fentanyl purchaser among Hoosier dentists, purchasing almost three times as much fentanyl as the next-highest dentist.

Documents show Boboia admitted to having a drug addiction and sought treatment after his office was searched.

The office says Boboia’s dental license has been placed on indefinite probation for a minimum of five years and was required to close his practice. He was also sentenced to 60 months of probation after pleading guilty to obtaining a controlled substance, including fentanyl, by fraud or deception.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Testing results on hazardous materials being brought to Indiana released

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday that the third-party testing results of hazardous waste materials that are being shipped to Indiana from the Ohio train derailment have been released.

News

Agreement finally struck with Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians, board

Updated: 1 hour ago
Agreement finally struck with Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians, board

News

Bloomington woman among those charged with terrorism in Atlanta police protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
An Indiana woman was among the more than 20 arrested in a protest at an Atlanta police training center where one protester was killed in January, police say.

Crime

ID channel spotlights 2002 Fort Wayne murder in new series

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Investigation Discovery (ID) is spotlighting the 2002 stabbing of Wayne High School Student Stacy DeGrandchamp in the premiere episode of its new series, ‘MEAN GIRL MURDERS’.

Latest News

News

ID highlights Fort Wayne stabbing in new series 'MEAN GIRL MURDERS'

Updated: 6 hours ago
ID highlights Fort Wayne stabbing in new series 'MEAN GIRL MURDERS'

Community

Fort Wayne TinCaps need your help for Celebration of Women in Sports night

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
The Fort Wayne TinCaps need your help in the celebration of former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) team, the Fort Wayne Daisies.

Community

Bert Kreischer, Tiffany Haddish among summer lineup for comedy fest at Parkview Field

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Back by popular demand, Bert Kreischer announced Wednesday he will be returning to the Summit City for the second annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival.

Crime

IMPD: Arrest made after Lucas Oil Stadium worker shot, killed during shift

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WTHR
A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a Lucas Oil Stadium worker Monday night in downtown Indianapolis, IMPD said Wednesday.

Community

Agreement finally struck with Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians, board

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After being on strike for the past three months, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic says they have reached a new contract agreement with musicians.

News

Goodies with Grace: Vegan chocolate cake

Updated: 10 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon